International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $295.61 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 60,534.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $295,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $634.63. 623,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.79. The company has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

