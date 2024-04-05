International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $186.20 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $186,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $25.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $978.91. 522,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,553. The stock has a market cap of $386.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $946.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.70. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

