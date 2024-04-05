International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10,063.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Entergy worth $239,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR remained flat at $104.32 on Friday. 865,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,880. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

