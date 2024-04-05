International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,563,484 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11,947.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of General Electric worth $201,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 4.8 %

General Electric stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,703,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,454. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

