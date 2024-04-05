International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23,653.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Salesforce worth $370,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.59. 2,551,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,337. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.96 and its 200-day moving average is $255.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

