International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $194,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.68. 332,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

