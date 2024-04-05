International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,485 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cintas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $673.01. The company had a trading volume of 161,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $630.59 and a 200 day moving average of $574.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

