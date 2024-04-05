International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 212,722 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 212,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Allegion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $131.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,975. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

