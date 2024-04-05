InterDigital’s (IDCC) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $100.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $95.78 on Monday. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in InterDigital by 125.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792,868 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 69.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

