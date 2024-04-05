Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. The company had a trading volume of 571,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,103 shares of company stock valued at $13,442,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.