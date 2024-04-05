Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

