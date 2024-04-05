Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Trading Down 1.4 %

INSM opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.92. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $131,222.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,998 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.