Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$95,130.00.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.60.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

