Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

NYSE SES opened at $1.55 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 681.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $18,817,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SES AI by 207.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SES AI by 110.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

