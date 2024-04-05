Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells $23,500.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $358,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $27,744,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 353.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $10,462,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanterix

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.