Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,114.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,617 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $5,125.89.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 790 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $2,551.70.

On Monday, February 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,206 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $10,387.44.

On Thursday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 306 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $1,071.00.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.28 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Priority Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Priority Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

