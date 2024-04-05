Insider Selling: Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Sells £422,774.04 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Krane sold 153,179 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £422,774.04 ($530,723.12).

Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

HBR stock opened at GBX 290.70 ($3.65) on Friday. Harbour Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 328.90 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is -2,380.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

