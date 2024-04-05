Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $407,328.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

