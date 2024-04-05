Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Sells $123,629.78 in Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $123,629.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $17,307.84.

On Thursday, January 4th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 612 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $9,730.80.

Shares of CTGO opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

CTGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Contango Ore by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

