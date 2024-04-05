Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $11,328.37 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $11,328.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,405.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 61.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $41,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

