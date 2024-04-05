Insider Buying: SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Parsons purchased 12,000 shares of SHAPE Australia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,920.00 ($14,883.12).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About SHAPE Australia

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.

