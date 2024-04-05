Insider Buying: SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Parsons purchased 12,000 shares of SHAPE Australia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,920.00 ($14,883.12).
SHAPE Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.
SHAPE Australia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.
About SHAPE Australia
SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.
Read More
