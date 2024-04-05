Insider Buying: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Buys 210 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 210 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,037 ($13.02) per share, with a total value of £2,177.70 ($2,733.74).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 1,017.50 ($12.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The stock has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,919.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 989.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 955.11. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,339.62%.

PSON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.24) to GBX 965 ($12.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,220 ($15.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

