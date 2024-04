Insider Buying: Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) Insider Purchases A$195,000.00 in Stock

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1 – Get Free Report) insider John Young acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$195,000.00 ($126,623.38).

Green Technology Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 34.27.

Get Green Technology Metals alerts:

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.