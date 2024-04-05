Insider Buying: Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Acquires £12,505.86 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 23,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.86 ($15,699.05).

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of FOXT opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £160.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,670.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.65. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.64 ($0.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.13.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading

