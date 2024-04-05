Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.05

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 94676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Inpex Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.