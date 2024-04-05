Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

