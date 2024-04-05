InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.53. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 3,653 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

InnovAge Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

