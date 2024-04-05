ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.