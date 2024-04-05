Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,405,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 5,136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,009.0 days.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
Shares of IPOAF stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.
About Industrias Peñoles
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias Peñoles
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.