Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,405,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 5,136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,009.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

Shares of IPOAF stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

About Industrias Peñoles

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.