Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBTX. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,792,000 after buying an additional 414,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,138,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 173,117 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

