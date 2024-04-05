Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Julia Bond Purchases 5,500 Shares

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Julia Bond bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($29,964.85).

Julia Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Julia Bond bought 6,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £32,565 ($40,879.99).

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

IPX stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 432 ($5.42). 213,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,513. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 871 ($10.93). The company has a market cap of £554.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,436.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 472.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

About Impax Asset Management Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,333.33%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

