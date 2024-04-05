Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Julia Bond Purchases 5,500 Shares

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Julia Bond bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($29,964.85).
Julia Bond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Julia Bond bought 6,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £32,565 ($40,879.99).
Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance
IPX stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 432 ($5.42). 213,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,513. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 871 ($10.93). The company has a market cap of £554.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,436.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 472.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend
About Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
