IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.
IMI Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IMI
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.