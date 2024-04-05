ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, ICON has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $311.01 million and $9.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 987,879,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,879,474 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

