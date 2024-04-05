IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.05

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 733681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.06.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.0745752 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

