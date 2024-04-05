IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) saw strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 8,918,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 8,129,214 shares.The stock last traded at $3.76 and had previously closed at $3.60.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.
View Our Latest Analysis on IAMGOLD
Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.