IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 8,918,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 8,129,214 shares.The stock last traded at $3.76 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $916,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 888.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 976,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 696,383 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

