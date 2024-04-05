Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

