Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 479,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 245,447 shares.The stock last traded at $67.56 and had previously closed at $67.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,259,000 after acquiring an additional 193,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

See Also

