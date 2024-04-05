Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.69 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $12.70 or 0.00018783 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $188.69 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00040488 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,851,388 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

