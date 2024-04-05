Horizen Price Tops $12.52 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $12.52 or 0.00018720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $185.90 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00070537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00040414 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,850,031 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

