Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Raised to Outperform at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. HSBC cut Home Depot from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $357.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average is $336.28. The stock has a market cap of $354.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

