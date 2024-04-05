holoride Tops 24-Hour Volume of $72,766.38 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $72,766.38 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.82 or 0.04891055 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00025210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01494715 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $104,375.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

