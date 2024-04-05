Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.90

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 104618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.
Hippo Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 130.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hippo by 985.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hippo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hippo by 895.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hippo by 108.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.
About Hippo
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
