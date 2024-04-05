Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.90

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 104618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Hippo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 130.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $256,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $31,906.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,929.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hippo by 985.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hippo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hippo by 895.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hippo by 108.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.