Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 851 ($10.68), with a volume of 691481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 854 ($10.72).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26,666.67%.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 814.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 756.28. The stock has a market cap of £774.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.