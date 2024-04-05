Hillman Solutions’ (HLMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -203.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.