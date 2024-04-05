Highlander Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 11,721,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,245,140. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

