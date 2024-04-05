Highlander Capital Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after buying an additional 220,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,949,000 after purchasing an additional 594,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,926,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 830,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,576. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

