Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $32,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $193.65. 976,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

