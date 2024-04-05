Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 222,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln National by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,313,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 585,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. 935,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

