High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

NYSE PCF opened at $6.54 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

