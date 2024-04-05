High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
NYSE PCF opened at $6.54 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
