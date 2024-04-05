High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.